Six JMB men jailed for 10 years in C’nawabganj

CHAPAINAWABGANJ, June 16, 2019 (BSS) – A Chapainawabganj court today

sentenced six members of the banned Islamic militant outfit Jamaatul

Mujahidin Bangladesh (JMB) to 10 years imprisonment.

The court also fined them Taka Tk 10,000 each, in default, they have to

spend six months more in jail.

Additional district and sessions judge Shawkat Ali announced the verdict in

presence of the convicts.

The convicted have been identified as Selim alias Harun Mistiri of

Charmohonpur village under Chapainawabganj sadar upazila, Abdur Rakib alias

Sumon of Samjola village under Shibganj upazila, Rabiul Islam alias Robi of

Mushribhuja village and Ramjan Ali of Kharagpur village both under Bholahat

upazila, Abdul Munim alias Abdullah of Koiladiar village under Gomostapur

upazila all in Chapainawabganj district and Hajrat Ali alias Firoj Kabir of

Paranpur village under Niamatpur upazila in Naogaon district.

According to the prosecution, a special team of police conducted a raid at

the house of Rabiul Islam alias Robi at Mushribhuja village in Gomostapur

upazila on June 17, 2019 and arrested him.

As per his statement, police raided the house of Ramjan Ali at Kharagpur

village in the same upazila on the same day and arrested him with a one

shooter gun, three bullets and some revolutionary books.

Later, police arrested the other JMB men following their statement.

They were reorganising JMB in Nachole, Gomostapur and Bholahat upazilas of

the district.

Sub-inspector Mizanur Rahman filed two separate cases against them under

Arms and Anti-terrorism Acts with Bholahat thana.

Later, sub-inspector Waheduzzaman and sub-inspector Abdul Mazid submitted

charge sheets against them to the court on August 12, 2009 and March 30, 2016

respectively.