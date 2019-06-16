Govt to build 200 paddy silos to ensure fair price: Majumder

DHAKA, June 16, 2019 (BSS) – Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder said the

government has planned to build 200 silos across the country to store the

paddies from the marginal farmers.

“The paddies will be purchased from the growers directly and stored into

the silos… so middle men won’t be able to exploit market situation,” he

said at a view-exchange meeting held in Mohadebpur upazila of Naogaon on

Saturday.

Majumder said, “Paddies will not be purchased from the businessmen

anymore. Any kind of irregularities will not be tolerated… tougher action

will be taken against the responsible persons.”

He said the farmers will be beneficiary as the budget of fiscal 2019-20 is

a farmer-friendly one.

Later, Majumder planted a mango tree on the Mahishbathan Food Storage

premises.

Presided over by AC Land of Mahadebpur Asma Khatun, the meeting was

attended by AL leaders and administration officials of Naogaon.