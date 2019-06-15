Met office forecasts rain throughout country until early tomorrow

DHAKA, June 15, 2019, (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department (BMD) predicts light to moderate rain or thundershowers throughout the country in next 24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow.

“Light to moderate rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is likely to occur at many places over Rangpur division and at a few places over Rajshahi, Mymensingh, Dhaka, Syhlet and Chattogram divisions,” said a Met office press release here this afternoon.

The country also may experience moderate heavy to heavy falls at one or two places over Khulna and Barishal divisions and some places over Rangpur, Syhlet and Chattogram divisions during the time, it added.

Mild to moderate heat wave is sweeping over Rajshahi, Rangpur and Khulna divisions and it may abate from some places in the country. Day temperature may fall slightly over Rajshahi, Dhaka, Khulna and Rangpur divisions while it may remain nearly unchanged elsewhere over the country, it continued.

Night temperature may remain nearly unchanged over the country.

The maximum temperature was recorded 38.5 degrees Celsius yesterday at Rajshahi in the same division while today’s minimum temperature 23.1 degrees Celsius at Sayedpur in Rangpur division.

The highest rainfall in the last 24 hours as of 6 am today was recorded 90 mm at Dimla in Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6.47 pm today and rises at 5.11 am tomorrow in the capital.