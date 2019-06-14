MoU inked on co-building ‘China-South Asia Business Cooperation Database’

DHAKA, June 14, 2019 (BSS) – A memorandum of understanding (MoU) on co-building ‘China-South Asia Business Cooperation Database’ was signed between China Council for the Promotion of International Trade (CCPIT), Yunnan Sub-council and Chambers of commerce and industry of the South Asian countries at the China-South Asia Business Forum in Kunming, China.

Bangladesh, Afghanistan, Bhutan, India, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka signed the memorandum on Thursday, said a press release here today.

Representatives of the SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry and CCPIT also signed it.

Under the memorandum, the parties will establish a mechanism for mutual information exchange and sharing, regularly exchange their business information such as economy and trade, markets and policies, and their work information such as forums and exhibitions to explore potential cooperation opportunities and better serve enterprises.

FBCCI Vice President Nizamuddin Rajesh attended the China South Asia Business Forum.