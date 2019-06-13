Highlights of budget for FY20

SANGSAD BHABAN, June 13, 2019 (BSS) – Following are the highlights of the proposed budget for fiscal year 2019-20

• Tk 5.2tr budget with 8.2% growth target

• Generate fresh employment for 3cr people by 2030

• Increase taxpayers number to 1.0cr from 21-22 lakh

• Contain inflation at 5.5 percent

• Pension scheme for all

• Tk 100cr for start-up capital to promote youths entrepreneurship

• Tk 100cr to rehabilitee river erosion victims

• Tk 100cr for training and employment of specific group of people

• Additional Tk 50cr for research and development

• Tk 64.5cr for interest-free Microcredit for Poverty Reduction

• No fee for companies having capital of less than Tk 50,000

• Tk 20 crore to regain football’s heritage

• 2% incentive in remittance

• Highest 5% cash incentive RMG sector

• 0.1% surcharge for wealth over Tk 50cr

• 15% tax on stock dividend, retained earnings

• Tax-free dividend ceiling to rise to Tk 50,000