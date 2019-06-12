Two books compiling PM’s comments published

DHAKA, June 12, 2019 (BSS) – Two books – titled “Sheikh Hasina: Selected Sayings” and “Sheikh Hasina: Nirbachita Ukti” — have been published compiling the comments of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on various issues.

Pathak Somabesh, a renowned publishing house of the country, published the two books.

Prime Minister’s Private Secretary (PS) – 1 Tofazzal Hossain Mian compiled and edited the books. Professor Syed Manjurul Islam was also involved in editing of the English version.

Shahidul Islam Bizu, managing director of Pathak Somabesh, handed over the two books to the prime minister at her Jatiya Sangsad Office here this evening.

In the English version, remarks of Sheikh Hasina on 115 issues have been placed, while her comments on 100 issues have been incorporated in the Bangla version.

The issues included Bangabandhu, Bangladesh, democracy, development, economy, empowerment, global cooperation, human rights, humanity, justice, morality, mother earth, patriotism, peace, politics, public servant, truth, women, world vision and youth.

Pathak Somabesh said Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is a glittering star of Bangladesh’s history. She adorned the seat of a world leader from ‘Jananetri’.

The prime minister has huge contributions to the country’s development and welfare of the people. Simultaneously, she thinks about the international community in the United Nations and the global forum, it said.

Sheikh Hasina has also been acclaimed by the people as the mother of humanity which is above a statesman. She is encouraging the people in the sense of humanity and working for the human welfare.

“In this realisation, every word, comment, opinion, directive, advice and thinking is very precious. We think it’s our moral responsibility to preserve those in the form of books by collecting,” the publishing house said.