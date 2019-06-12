President leaves for Tajikistan, Uzbekistan tomorrow

DHAKA, June 12, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid will leave Dhaka for

Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on a seven-day official visit tomorrow.

“During his seven-day visit to the central Asian nations, the President

will attend the fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence

Building Measures in Asia (CICA) at Tajik capital Dushanbe . . . He will also

start his visit to Uzbekistan on June 16,” President Press Secretary Joynal

Abedin told BSS.

He said a VVIP flight (BG-1516 ) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the

President and his entourage members, including his spouse Rashida Khanam and

official concerned of foreign ministry and Bangabhaban, will take off Hazrat

Shahjalal International Airport at 4 pm tomorrow.

The head of the state will deliver his speech at the CICA summit in

Dushanbe on June 15.

The CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards

promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.

The objectives of the CICA also include eradicating the menace of

terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, combating illicit drug

production and trafficking, and promoting trade and economic cooperation for

the prosperity and stability in Asia.

President Hamid, in his address in the fifth CICA summit, will clear

Bangladesh’s stance in these regard, Abedin said.

The CICA has 27 member states: These are – Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,

Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel,

Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar,

Republic of Korea, Russia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, United

Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

It has also eight observer countries. These are – Belarus, Indonesia,

Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Ukraine and USA.

Five international organizations, including the United Nations,

International Organization for Migration (IOM), Organization for Security and

Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), League of Arab States and Parliamentary

Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) are too associated with

it.

The CICA member states cover about 90 percent of the territory and

population of Asia, according to CICA secretariat.

The upcoming fifth CICA Summit is expected to be attended by top officials

from 20 countries.

President Hamid is scheduled to return home on June 19, the press secretary

added.