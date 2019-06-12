President leaves for Tajikistan, Uzbekistan tomorrow

DHAKA, June 12, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid will leave Dhaka for
Tajikistan and Uzbekistan on a seven-day official visit tomorrow.
“During his seven-day visit to the central Asian nations, the President
will attend the fifth summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence
Building Measures in Asia (CICA) at Tajik capital Dushanbe . . . He will also
start his visit to Uzbekistan on June 16,” President Press Secretary Joynal
Abedin told BSS.
He said a VVIP flight (BG-1516 ) of Biman Bangladesh Airlines carrying the
President and his entourage members, including his spouse Rashida Khanam and
official concerned of foreign ministry and Bangabhaban, will take off Hazrat
Shahjalal International Airport at 4 pm tomorrow.
The head of the state will deliver his speech at the CICA summit in
Dushanbe on June 15.
The CICA is a multi-national forum for enhancing cooperation towards
promoting peace, security and stability in Asia.
The objectives of the CICA also include eradicating the menace of
terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, combating illicit drug
production and trafficking, and promoting trade and economic cooperation for
the prosperity and stability in Asia.
President Hamid, in his address in the fifth CICA summit, will clear
Bangladesh’s stance in these regard, Abedin said.
The CICA has 27 member states: These are – Afghanistan, Azerbaijan,
Bahrain, Bangladesh, Cambodia, China, Egypt, India, Iran, Iraq, Israel,
Jordan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Pakistan, Palestine, Qatar,
Republic of Korea, Russia, Sri Lanka, Tajikistan, Thailand, Turkey, United
Arab Emirates, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.
It has also eight observer countries. These are – Belarus, Indonesia,
Japan, Laos, Malaysia, Philippines, Ukraine and USA.
Five international organizations, including the United Nations,
International Organization for Migration (IOM), Organization for Security and
Cooperation in Europe (OSCE), League of Arab States and Parliamentary
Assembly of the Turkic Speaking Countries (TURKPA) are too associated with
it.
The CICA member states cover about 90 percent of the territory and
population of Asia, according to CICA secretariat.
The upcoming fifth CICA Summit is expected to be attended by top officials
from 20 countries.
President Hamid is scheduled to return home on June 19, the press secretary
added.