Mild heat wave sweeps over some parts of country

DHAKA, June 12, 2019 (BSS) – Mild heat wave is sweeping over the regions

of Rajshahi, Khulna, Mongla, Satkhira, Jashore and Sylhet and it may

continue, said a Met office release here today.

Besides, rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty wind is

likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh, Dhaka,

Barishal, Chattogram and Sylhet divisions and weather may remain dry with

temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the country, it said.

Day and night temperature may rise slightly over the country.

The sun sets at 6.47pm today and rises at 5.10am tomorrow in the capital.