17-member body to select contents for website of Bangabandhu’s centenary

DHAKA, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – The ‘National Implementation Committee for the Celebration of the Birth Centenary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’ has formed a 17-member committee to scrutinize or select contents for the website that was created marking celebration the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu.

Member secretary of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Trust Sheikh Hafizur Rahman has been made convener of the committee while Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Barrister Shah Ali Farhad became member secretary, according to sources related to the national implementation committee for the birth centenary celebration.

Former chairman of University Grants Commission (UGC) Dr Abdul Mannan, curator of the Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman Memorial Museum Nazrul Islam Khan, National University Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Harun-or-Rashid, Jagannath University Vice-Chancellor Dr Mizanur Rahman, former city editor of the Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) Ajit Kumar Sarkar, Deputy Press Secretary to the Prime Minister M Ashraful Alam Khokan, Suchinta Foundation Chairman Prof Mohammad A Arafat and Centre for Research and Information (CRI) Associate Coordinator Tonmoy Ahmed are in the committee.

The committee will recommend various contents for the website created for the 100th birth anniversary of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, the architect of independent Bangladesh.