AL leaders greet PM on 11th anniversary of her release from prison

DHAKA, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – The leaders of Bangladesh Awami League and its associate bodies today greeted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on the occasion of the 11th anniversary of her release from prison.

They greeted the prime minister by presenting her with bouquets at her official Ganabhaban residence here this afternoon.

Senior AL leaders first greeted Sheikh Hasina by handing over a bouquet to her followed by the leaders of associate organisations of the party.

The senior AL leaders included Amir Hossain Amu, Tofail Ahmed, Engineer Mosharraf Hossain, Begum Matia Chowdhury, Obaidul Quader, Advocate Sahara Khatun and Abdul Matin Khashru.

Besides, Dr Dipu Moni, Jahangir Kabir Nanak, Dr Hasan Mahmud, BM Mozammel Haque, AFM Bahauddin Nasim, AKM Enamul Haque Shamim, Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel, SM Rezaul Karim, Dr Abdus Sobhan Golap, Habibur Rahman Siraj, Mirza Azam, Advocate Quamrul Islam, Barrister Biplab Barua and Dhaka South City Corporation Mayor Sayeed Khokan were present.

Later, leaders of Dhaka North City AL, Dhaka South City AL, Awami Jubo League, Chhatra League, Sechchasebak League, Jatiya Sramik League, Krishak League, Mohila Awami League, Jubo Mohila League and Bangabandhu Awami Ainjibi Parishad greeted the prime minister by presenting her with bouquets separately.

Senior officials of the Prime Minister’s Office led by Principal Secretary Md Nojibur Rahman and PMO Secretary Sajjadul Hassan also greeted the premier by handing over a bouquet.

On this day in 2008, Sheikh Hasina was released from the special sub-jail set up on the premises of the Jatiya Sangsad (Parliament) Building after remaining captive there for nearly 11 months.

The Awami League president was arrested from her Sudha Sadan residence at Dhanmondi on July 16, 2007 during the military-backed caretaker government, which assumed power in the political changeover of 1/11 in 2007.

As Sheikh Hasina fell sick during her captivity, demands were raised then from different quarters including the Awami League and its associate bodies to send her abroad for better medical treatment after releasing her from jail.

Conceding to the people’s spontaneous and repeated demands and pressure from different quarters, the caretaker government was compelled to release Sheikh Hasina from jail.