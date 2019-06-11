Incentive cheque distributed among poor sportspersons in Natore

NATORE, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – Bangabandhu Krirasebi Kalyan Foundation, a trust under the Ministry of Youth and Sports today awarded one time incentive cheques to sixteen poor players, athletes and sports organizers of the district.

Deputy Commissioner of Natore Md Shahriaz handed over the cheques among the recipients at a function at DC’s conference room.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Ashraful Islam chaired the function. Deputy Commissioner Md Shah Riaz and Secretary of Zila Krira Sangstha Syeed Mostak Ali Mukul spoke on the occasion.

Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman founded the Bangabandhu Krirasebi Kalyan Foundation on August 6, 1975 for welfare of the sports persons and organizers.

The trust provides onetime allocation to financially insolvent sportspersons.