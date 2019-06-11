Abundant supply keeps litchi price normal in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – Bumper production with abundant supply of litchi keeps its market price normal despite harvest of the juicy seasonal

fruit is nearing completion now in Rangpur agriculture region.

Talking to the national news agency, both litchi growers and traders

expressed their satisfaction over bumper production of the popular fruit as

its harvest will end by the next ten days this season.

Litchi traders at Rangpur City Bazar Market today said plentiful litchi

supply is keeping its price within normal limit between Taka 200 and Taka 600

per every 100 pieces depending on size, varieties and quality even at the end

of harvesting season.

“At initial stage of harvest, every 100 pieces of Bombay, Mozaffarpuri

and Madrazi varieties of litchi were sold at rates between Taka 200 and 300

while China-3 variety between Taka 350 and 450,” said litchi trader Manu Mian

at the market.

“Besides, every 100 pieces of Bedana litchi was being sold at rates

between Taka 450 and 600 depending on size and quality of the fruit in local

markets two weeks back at initial harvesting stage,” he added.

Meanwhile, supply of Madrazi, Mozaffarpuri and Bombay varieties of

litchi is not available now as harvest of these litchi varieties already

completed in the region.

Litchi trader Belal Mian at Rangpur City Bazar Market today said, “Every

100 pieces of China-3 is being sold now between Taka 250 and 450 while

aristocrat Bedana litchi variety between Taka 350 and 600 following huge

supply in local markets.”

Besides, late ‘Kanthali’ and ‘Elachi’ varieties of litchi are currently

being sold at rates between Taka 250 and 350 per every 100 pieces, litchi

trader Fazlul Haque at there said.

Litchi grower Hasanul Haque of village Balapara Dilalpur in Badarganj

upazila here said he has been cultivating litchi on his orchard on three

acres of land for past 12 years and earned profits all the time.

“I had cultivated Madrazi and China-3 varieties of litchi, already sold

the fruits to traders and earned about Taka 4.50 lakh this season,” Haque

said.

Litchi farmers Ekramul Haque of the village and Shahidul Haque of

village Balapara in the upazila had cultivated Madrazi, Bombay and China-3

varieties of litchi on their orchards of one to two acres of land.

“We have already completed harvest and sold all of the three varieties

of litchi to traders and earned better profits,” Shahidul said.

Farmers Abdul Hye of Pirganj, Nurur Rahman of Taraganj and Abdul Baten

of Mithapukur upazila upazilas said they had cultivated China-3 and Madrazi

varieties of litchi on their orchards and earned better profits this time.

Talking to BSS, Horticulture specialist Khondker Md. Mesbahul Islam of

the DAE at its Rangpur regional office said farmers have achieved bumper

litchi production as well as better price in all five districts of the region

this season.

“The favourable climatic condition and frequent rainfalls led to bumper

litchi production as harvesting of the seasonal fruit would complete by next

ten days,” he added.

Rangpur Regional Additional Director of the DAE Muhammad Ali said

farmers cultivated litchi on 1,750 heaters of land in the region where

production of the fruit might be around 15,000 tonnes worth bout Taka 150

crore this time.

“Litchi farming has made many farmers self-reliant in the region in last

ten years bringing profits to them in the tune of Taka 1.50-lakh to Taka two-

lakh per acre of land annually,” Ali added.