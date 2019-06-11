Abundant supply keeps litchi price normal in Rangpur region

RANGPUR, June 11, 2019 (BSS) – Bumper production with abundant supply of litchi keeps its market price normal despite harvest of the juicy seasonal
fruit is nearing completion now in Rangpur agriculture region.
Talking to the national news agency, both litchi growers and traders
expressed their satisfaction over bumper production of the popular fruit as
its harvest will end by the next ten days this season.
Litchi traders at Rangpur City Bazar Market today said plentiful litchi
supply is keeping its price within normal limit between Taka 200 and Taka 600
per every 100 pieces depending on size, varieties and quality even at the end
of harvesting season.
“At initial stage of harvest, every 100 pieces of Bombay, Mozaffarpuri
and Madrazi varieties of litchi were sold at rates between Taka 200 and 300
while China-3 variety between Taka 350 and 450,” said litchi trader Manu Mian
at the market.
“Besides, every 100 pieces of Bedana litchi was being sold at rates
between Taka 450 and 600 depending on size and quality of the fruit in local
markets two weeks back at initial harvesting stage,” he added.
Meanwhile, supply of Madrazi, Mozaffarpuri and Bombay varieties of
litchi is not available now as harvest of these litchi varieties already
completed in the region.
Litchi trader Belal Mian at Rangpur City Bazar Market today said, “Every
100 pieces of China-3 is being sold now between Taka 250 and 450 while
aristocrat Bedana litchi variety between Taka 350 and 600 following huge
supply in local markets.”
Besides, late ‘Kanthali’ and ‘Elachi’ varieties of litchi are currently
being sold at rates between Taka 250 and 350 per every 100 pieces, litchi
trader Fazlul Haque at there said.
Litchi grower Hasanul Haque of village Balapara Dilalpur in Badarganj
upazila here said he has been cultivating litchi on his orchard on three
acres of land for past 12 years and earned profits all the time.
“I had cultivated Madrazi and China-3 varieties of litchi, already sold
the fruits to traders and earned about Taka 4.50 lakh this season,” Haque
said.
Litchi farmers Ekramul Haque of the village and Shahidul Haque of
village Balapara in the upazila had cultivated Madrazi, Bombay and China-3
varieties of litchi on their orchards of one to two acres of land.
“We have already completed harvest and sold all of the three varieties
of litchi to traders and earned better profits,” Shahidul said.
Farmers Abdul Hye of Pirganj, Nurur Rahman of Taraganj and Abdul Baten
of Mithapukur upazila upazilas said they had cultivated China-3 and Madrazi
varieties of litchi on their orchards and earned better profits this time.
Talking to BSS, Horticulture specialist Khondker Md. Mesbahul Islam of
the DAE at its Rangpur regional office said farmers have achieved bumper
litchi production as well as better price in all five districts of the region
this season.
“The favourable climatic condition and frequent rainfalls led to bumper
litchi production as harvesting of the seasonal fruit would complete by next
ten days,” he added.
Rangpur Regional Additional Director of the DAE Muhammad Ali said
farmers cultivated litchi on 1,750 heaters of land in the region where
production of the fruit might be around 15,000 tonnes worth bout Taka 150
crore this time.
“Litchi farming has made many farmers self-reliant in the region in last
ten years bringing profits to them in the tune of Taka 1.50-lakh to Taka two-
lakh per acre of land annually,” Ali added.