JS body for ensuring proper facilities for hajj pilgrims

DHAKA, June 10, 2019 (BSS) – The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Religious Affairs Ministry today suggested taking measures to ensure proper facilities for hajj pilgrims by identifying all the problems the pilgrims face during their flights and stay in Saudi Arabia.

The parliamentary watchdog came up with the suggestion at its second meeting held at Sangsad Bhaban here with committee chairman Hafez Nurul Amin Madani in the chair.

The meeting discussed the scrutiny process of development and repair of 1,800 temples, crematoriums and ashrams under a Hindu temple and religious institution development and repair project, and involvement of public representatives in the activities of Islamic Foundation.

It also discussed in detail the preparation of “Mujib Year 2020” celebration on the occasion of birth centenary of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

Committee members Shawkat Hasanur Tahman Rimon, Monoranjansheel Gopal, Mahmud-Us-Samad Chowdhury, Illias Uddin Molla, HM Ibrahim, Begum Ratna Ahmed and Tahmina Begum attended the meeting.