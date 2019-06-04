President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr

DHAKA, June 3, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister
Sheikh Hasina today greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the
world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious
festivals of the Muslim Ummah.
They issued separate messages praying for continued peace, progress and
prosperity of the country, the Muslim Ummah, the interfaith harmony and
global peace.
“Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the main religious festivals of the Muslims. Eid-
ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness after the month-long fasting and
practice of self-restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is spread out
amongst all and in all parts of the Bengal and in the world,” the President
said.
He the festival promotes family and social bonding as the city dwellers
return to their loved ones in villages while the people irrespective of their
classes and professions offer prayers standing side by side and share the
happiness with others.
“The Eid develop bond of harmony, amity and unity among all, the President
said . . . let the teaching of Eid-ul-Fitr spread among all people and build
prosperous Bangladesh,” the President said.
He said Islam is a religion of peace and welfare and “there is no place
for hatred-spite, violence and localism in Islam. Islam upholds the spirit of
human values, mutual coexistence, absolute tolerance and equality”.
Terming Bangladesh as a country of communal harmony, he said people from
all faiths are living here from the ancient period
Sheikh Hasina in her message echoed the President saying the Eid promotes
peace, sympathy and brotherhood.
“It ties people with the bond of equity, friendship and harmony forgetting
the hatred and violent activities . . . Eid brings message of happiness to
all, irrespective of rich and poor,” she said.
She expressed her hope that the practice of self-purification, restraint,
amity and harmony of the Muslims in personal, family, social and state life
would spread everywhere.
“Let the life of all people be filled with the happiness of the Eid,”
Sheikh Hasina said and also wished happiness, peace and welfare of all people
across the world.
She simultaneously prayed to Almighty Allah for continued peace, progress
and development of her dearest homeland Bangladesh as well as the Muslim
Ummah.