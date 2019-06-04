President, PM greet countrymen on Eid-ul-Fitr

DHAKA, June 3, 2019 (BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid and Prime Minister

Sheikh Hasina today greeted the countrymen as well as the Muslims across the

world on the occasion of the holy Eid-ul-Fitr, the greatest religious

festivals of the Muslim Ummah.

They issued separate messages praying for continued peace, progress and

prosperity of the country, the Muslim Ummah, the interfaith harmony and

global peace.

“Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the main religious festivals of the Muslims. Eid-

ul-Fitr brings the message of happiness after the month-long fasting and

practice of self-restraint. It is a joyous day when the joy is spread out

amongst all and in all parts of the Bengal and in the world,” the President

said.

He the festival promotes family and social bonding as the city dwellers

return to their loved ones in villages while the people irrespective of their

classes and professions offer prayers standing side by side and share the

happiness with others.

“The Eid develop bond of harmony, amity and unity among all, the President

said . . . let the teaching of Eid-ul-Fitr spread among all people and build

prosperous Bangladesh,” the President said.

He said Islam is a religion of peace and welfare and “there is no place

for hatred-spite, violence and localism in Islam. Islam upholds the spirit of

human values, mutual coexistence, absolute tolerance and equality”.

Terming Bangladesh as a country of communal harmony, he said people from

all faiths are living here from the ancient period

Sheikh Hasina in her message echoed the President saying the Eid promotes

peace, sympathy and brotherhood.

“It ties people with the bond of equity, friendship and harmony forgetting

the hatred and violent activities . . . Eid brings message of happiness to

all, irrespective of rich and poor,” she said.

She expressed her hope that the practice of self-purification, restraint,

amity and harmony of the Muslims in personal, family, social and state life

would spread everywhere.

“Let the life of all people be filled with the happiness of the Eid,”

Sheikh Hasina said and also wished happiness, peace and welfare of all people

across the world.

She simultaneously prayed to Almighty Allah for continued peace, progress

and development of her dearest homeland Bangladesh as well as the Muslim

Ummah.