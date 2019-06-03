Tornado strikes Canada capital region, no injuries

OTTAWA, June 3, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – A tornado on Sunday knocked down trees and damaged homes in Ottawa as it ripped through parts of Canada’s capital and the surrounding Quebec province.

No injuries were reported.

Environment Canada issued a weather warning just before 6 pm local time, saying a funnel cloud had been spotted at the Gatineau airport, moving eastward.

Images and video of the tornado soon spread on social media as it touched down in the Ottawa suburb of Orleans.

“There are many trees down and property damage to some houses in the area,” police said in a statement, noting that some residential streets were impassable due to debris.

Reports said the damage was not as severe as in September 2018 when a tornado hit the region with devastating force.

That twister critically injured two people and knocked out power for 200,000 others.