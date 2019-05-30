Momen seeks OIC support to resolve Rohingya crisis

DHAKA, May 30, 2019 (BSS)-Foreign Minister Dr. A.K. Abdul Momen today

sought support of the OIC member states in resolving the crisis of forcibly

displaced Rohingya community of Myanmar sheltered in Bangladesh.

He particularly urged to address the issues of Rohingya repatriation from

Bangladesh and for ensuring accountability and justice for gross human rights

violations and crimes against them in Myanmar.

The foreign minister made the urge while leading a Bangladesh delegation to

the OIC Council of Foreign Ministers (CFM) preparatory to 14th Islamic Summit

of the OIC (Organization of Islamic Cooperation) at Jeddah Conference Palace

in Saudi Arabia, a press release said here.

Momen appreciated the Gambia led initiative of taking legal recourse to

establish Rohingya rights and address their justice question at the

International Court of Justice against Myanmar.

Rohingya issue got prominence in the ministerial meeting as the member

states agreed on a draft final communiqu, which covered the Rohingya crisis

among other issues.

The drafts were finalized by the senior officials’ meeting on May 27 in

which the Bangladesh delegation was led by Director General Ambassador A F M

Gousal Azam Sarker.

During his intervention at the ministerial level meeting today, Momen

highlighted the need for solidarity and unity among the member states of OIC.

The foreign minister emphasized that the Muslim nations should be able to

resolve their own issues within OIC and proposed a new platform for the Ulema

to work together to counter extremism and terrorism.

He stressed cooperation in diversified fields while underscoring the

urgency for addressing the major challenges of the Muslim Ummah like conflict

situation and tension in many OIC countries, terrorism, Islamophobia,

humanitarian issues and underdevelopment.

On the sidelines, the foreign minister attended the AdHoc Ministerial

Committee Meeting dealing with the Banjul process of accountability and

justice for Rohingya.

Besides, the foreign minister held meeting with his counterparts from

Indonesia, Malaysia, Brunei and Maldives.

The issue of Rohingya featured prominently during the discussions and all

the foreign ministers of four countries put emphasis on the repatriation of

the forcefully displace community to Myanmar and accountability of the

perpetrators.

Momen also called for greater economic integration and trade facilitation

among the countries.

He also discussed South East Asian Cooperation Forum for economic

integration in the region which is expected to be launched in Dhaka in June

2019.