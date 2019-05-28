DU to restrict heavy vehicles on campus

DHAKA, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – The Dhaka University (DU) authorities today
decided to set up check posts on the campus to restrict movement of heavy
vehicles aiming to ensure safe and congenial atmosphere for its students.
Initially, security officials will be deployed on the busy entrances of the
campus including Nilkhet intersection to monitor vehicles on Nilkhet-TSC road
from 3 pm to 9 pm.
The decision was taken at a meeting of the university proctor’s team with
other university stakeholders at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban with
Proctor Professor AKM Golam Rabbani in the chair.
Representatives from BNCC, Rover Scout and Ranger unit, Estate office and
DUCSU Students Transport Secretary Shams E Noman, Dhaka University
Journalists’ Association (DUJA) General Secretary Mahdi Al Muhtasim Nibir and
assistant proctors were present at the meeting.
The meeting decided to ban movement of heavy vehicles including lorry, oil
tanker and trucks through the campus area.
DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, “We have decided to control vehicular
movement on the campus area to ensure students’ safety.”
“A combined volunteers’ team will be formed soon for controlling vehicles,”
said DUCSU Students Transport Secretary Shams E Noman.
“Strict measures should be taken to minimize traffic jam, mugging, drug
peddling and other misdeeds on the campus,” said DUJA General Secretary Mahdi
Al Muhtasim Nibir. Proposal to set up check posts at every entry points of
the campus including Shahbagh, Doyel Chattar, Nilkhet, Palashi intersection
were placed at the meeting.
Moreover, the meeting decided to check presence of drug peddlers, muggers
and beggars on the campus.