DU to restrict heavy vehicles on campus

DHAKA, May 28, 2019 (BSS) – The Dhaka University (DU) authorities today

decided to set up check posts on the campus to restrict movement of heavy

vehicles aiming to ensure safe and congenial atmosphere for its students.

Initially, security officials will be deployed on the busy entrances of the

campus including Nilkhet intersection to monitor vehicles on Nilkhet-TSC road

from 3 pm to 9 pm.

The decision was taken at a meeting of the university proctor’s team with

other university stakeholders at Nabab Nawab Ali Chowdhury Senate Bhaban with

Proctor Professor AKM Golam Rabbani in the chair.

Representatives from BNCC, Rover Scout and Ranger unit, Estate office and

DUCSU Students Transport Secretary Shams E Noman, Dhaka University

Journalists’ Association (DUJA) General Secretary Mahdi Al Muhtasim Nibir and

assistant proctors were present at the meeting.

The meeting decided to ban movement of heavy vehicles including lorry, oil

tanker and trucks through the campus area.

DU Proctor AKM Golam Rabbani said, “We have decided to control vehicular

movement on the campus area to ensure students’ safety.”

“A combined volunteers’ team will be formed soon for controlling vehicles,”

said DUCSU Students Transport Secretary Shams E Noman.

“Strict measures should be taken to minimize traffic jam, mugging, drug

peddling and other misdeeds on the campus,” said DUJA General Secretary Mahdi

Al Muhtasim Nibir. Proposal to set up check posts at every entry points of

the campus including Shahbagh, Doyel Chattar, Nilkhet, Palashi intersection

were placed at the meeting.

Moreover, the meeting decided to check presence of drug peddlers, muggers

and beggars on the campus.