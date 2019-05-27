Momen hosts iftar in honor of diplomats

DHAKA, May 27, 2019 (BSS) – Foreign Minister Dr AK Abdul Momen today hosted an Ifter Mahfil at State Guest House Jamuna in honor of the diplomats based-in Dhaka.

Ambassadors, high commissioners and other diplomats of different foreign missions attended the Ifter-Mahfil, a press release said here.

The foreign minister and dignitaries have exchanged greetings while taking Ifter, it also said.

A special ‘Munajat’ was also offered seeking divine blessings for the continued peace, advancement and prosperity of the country and nation.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs Md. Shahriar Alam and high officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs were also present in the event.