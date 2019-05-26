PM to leave home for tri-nation tour Tuesday

DHAKA, May 26, 2019 (BSS) – Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is set to leave

home on her 12-day tri-nation tour on Tuesday with Japan being her first

destination to be followed by Saudi Arabia and Finland.

In the first tour in Japan from May 28 to 31, the premier will address the

25th International Conference on Future Asia, hold a number of bilateral

talks including with his Japanese counterpart Shinzo Abe and attend a signing

ceremony.

Sheikh Hasina will join a Bangladeshi community reception to be hosted in

her honour, meet with the family members of the Japanese victims of the Holey

Artisan attack and Japanese business leaders.

The premier will leave Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport for Haneda

International Airport, Tokyo around 8:55am on Tuesday by a special flight of

Biman Bangladesh Airlines.

Concluding the Japan visit, Sheikh Hasina will leave Tokyo for Jeddah where

she will stay till June 3.

During her stay in Saudi Arabia, the premier attend the opening ceremony of

the 14th session of the OIC’s (Organisation of Islamic Conference’s) Islamic

Summit titled “Makkah Summit: Together for the Future” in Makkah on May 31.

The premier will perform Umrah.

Upon completion of the Saudi Arabia visit, Sheikh Hasina will depart Jeddah

for Helsinki, Finland on June 3 where she will pay a courtesy call on

president of Finland on June 4.

She will arrive at Haneda International Airport, Tokyo at 18:30 (Japan

time) where Japanese state minister for Foreign Affairs Toshiko Abe will

welcome her at the airport.

She will attend a community reception at Hotel Okura around 20:30 (Japan

time) on the same day.

On May 29 morning the Prime Minister will attend a breakfast roundtable

meeting with Japanese Business leaders and CEOs at Hotel New Otani.

After that Japanese victims of the Holy Artisan incident will call on her.

In the afternoon, she will have a bilateral meeting with her Japanese

counterpart Shinzo Abe at his office.

Sheikh Hasina will be given guard of honour when she will reach at the

Janapese Prime Minister’s Office.

After the bilateral talks there will be a signing ceremony and a joint

press statement.

Later in the evening, she will attend the official dinner hosted by Shinzo

Abe at his residence.

On May 30, Sheikh Hasina will attend the Nikkei Conference at Imperial

Hotel where Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir Bin Mohammad will give the

keynote speech.

Sheikh Hasina will then attend the 25th International Conference on the

Future Asia at the same venue and deliver her speech.

Later, JICA president Shinichi Kitaoka will call on her at her place of

residence.

In the evening the Prime Minister will attend the Nikkei Conference Dinner

where Japanese Prime Minister will be the keynote speaker.

On May 31 at 9:25am (Japan Time) Prime Minister Sheikh will depart from

Haneda International Airport for Jeddah to attend the 14th session of the

OIC’s Islamic Summit in Makkah.

Japanese state minister for Foreign Affairs Toshiko Abe will see her off at

the airport.

She will arrive at King Abdulaziz International Aiprot at 1725 (KSA time).

In the evening she will attend the opening ceremony of the OIC summit at

Safa Palace, Makkah.

Saudi Arabia is hosting the 14th session of the OIC’s Islamic Summit in

Makkah on May 31 and on June 1, 12:30am, she will attend the first working

session and at 1:30am the second working session.

She will attend the closing session at 2:30am and then join the Suhoor

Banquet at Safa Palace.

In the evening she will perform Umrah.

On June 2 morning, the Prime Minister will depart Jeddah for Madina by air

and offer Fateha at the Rawza Mubarak (grave) of Prophet Hazrat Muhammad

(PBUH). In the evening she will depart Madinah to Jeddah by air.

On June 3 at 1:10am, she will depart Jeddah for Helsinki, Finland via

Frankfurt. She will land at Helsinki International Airport at 1pm (Finland

time).

On June 4, she will call on Finland President at his official residence.

On June 7, the Prime Minister will leave Helsinki for Dhaka at 6:35pm

(Finland time) by Finair.

On her way back to home she will make a stopover in New Delhi. She will

land at Delhi Indira Gandhi International Airport at 6:05am. She will leave

Delhi for Dhaka by a flight of Biman Bangladesh Airlines at 6:20pm and arrive

at home at 9:20pm.