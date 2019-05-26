Miraz vows to cover up Tigers’ lack of leg-spinner in World Cup

DHAKA, May 26, 2019 (BSS) – Over the years leg-spinners played a big part in team’s success, especially when the ODI format of cricket started experiencing an avalanche of runs in the wake of field restrictions and players knack for to go to ultimate kill from the first delivery’ approach.

The necessity of a leg-spinner in a modern one-day cricket is well documented on how the teams unleash their wrist spinners in the big ground to trap and baffle the batsmen and subsequently reaped success in this format over the several years.

Despite establishing themselves as a proper cricket giants, Bangladesh however have lacked in this area as they never got a proper leg-spinner who could diversify their bowling attack more.

With this World Cup predicting to be a run-fest, absence of a leg-spinner kept Bangladesh worried but Mehidy Hasan Miraz, an inform off-spinner, tried his side to appease, saying he would cover up the lack of a wrist spinner.

Miraz said that he is looking forward to make a name for himself in the World Cup by coming up with a proper bowling plan that will resist the batsmen from making runs at their will.

”I think as a spinner the most important thing is to contain the batsmen in this condition and complement the other bowlers of the team,” he said while talking to the reporters in Cardiff.

”If I can check the flow of runs then wicket will fall from the other end. So my aim is to bowl in such a manner so that I can tie down the batsmen,” he said.

”There is always pressure in international cricket and I have taken this tournament as a challenge to see how well can I play in this condition.”

”The team have kept their faith on me and I must repay them. As there is no leg spinner in the team I will try to give my best so that it can cover up the lacking of a wrist spinner,” he remarked.

He also said that Bangladesh are not taking practice matches as a platform for experimentation rather they want to get most out it ahead of the World Cup.

”Both the practice match is important. We can understand the condition better after playing the practice matches. We will try to adapt with the condition through the practice match. It is important as we can assess ourselves as well as can know about our weakness,” he remarked.

”If we can play similar cricket like the way we played in the tri-nation then certainly we can achieve something good in the World Cup,” he stated.