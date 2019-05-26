BLS discussion calls for promoting livestock sector

RAJSHAHI, May 26, 2019 (BSS)-Veterinary and animal scientists and

researchers at a discussion here on Saturday unequivocally called for a

substantial and sustainable promotion of the region’s livestock sector

through removing its existing problems.

They observed that the contribution of the livestock sector is immense in

terms of meeting protein deficiency and socio-economic development and said

there is no alternative to elevate the sector.

To build a healthy and stronger nation, giving equal importance to boosting

production of both food grains and animal resources has become an urgent

need.

Bangladesh Livestock Society (BLS) organised the discussion to mark the

unveiling of its journal at Midas Restaurant in the city. The participants at

the meeting discussed ways and means on how to promote the sector.

Chaired by BLS President Prof Dr Jalal Uddin Sarder, the meeting was

addressed, among others, by chairman of Department of Veterinary and Animal

Sciences of Rajshahi University Prof SM Kamruzzaman, Divisional Deputy

Director of Department of Livestock Services Kolyan Kumar Fouzder, Assistant

Director of Artificial Insemination Centre Ismail Haque, BLS General

Secretary Dr Hemayetul Islam and its treasurer Enamul Haque.

Prof Jalal Sarder said, “Livestock sector could be developed through the

best uses of existing natural resources. Information, specialised knowledge

and research are needed. All concerned should come forward for flourishing

the poultry sector”.

Dr Hemayetul Islam stressed the need for uplifting the sector for food

security, self-employment and poverty reduction.

He also called for giving due importance to adopting modern technology,

promotion of high yielding varieties and farmers training to meet the

gradually mounting demands of poultry birds and eggs.