Govt to introduce national television award: Dr Hasan

DHAKA, May 25, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today said the present government will take step to introduce “national television award” to encourage the television artistes.

“The government is working relentlessly to develop the country’s cultural sector. In this regard, we will take initiative to introduce National Television Award as like as National Film Award to encourage the TV artistes,” he said.

The minister was addressing an iftar party cum view-exchange meeting on “crisis of professionalism in television drama and way to overcome” organized by Directors’ Guild at Emanuel hall at Gulshan-1 here.

Directors’ Guild President Salahuddin Lavlu, General Secretary SA Haque Alik, actor Akbar Hossain Pathan Farooque, MP, drama personalities Mostafa Kamal Syed, Nawajish Ali Khan, Salahuddin Zakir and Mahfuz Ahmed, among others, addressed it.

Three distinguished personalities – – Imdadul Haque Milon, Suborna Mustafa, MP, and Lucky Enam were honored on the occasion for their contributions to the field of drama.

The minister said the government has taken different initiatives for the betterment of the country’s cultural sector.

He urged the directors to produce quality dramas to portray the country’s rich culture and heritage.