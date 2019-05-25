Kazi Nazrul Islam’s 120th birth anniversary celebrated

DHAKA, May 25, 2019 (BSS) – People from all walks of life today paid rich tributes to national poet Kazi Nazrul Islam on the occasion of his 120th birth anniversary.

To mark the day, different organizations and cultural bodies in line with government took elaborate programme at national levels with the theme ‘Bangabandhu’s Bangladesh in Nazrul’s Conscience’.

The main programme was arranged at Trishal in Mymensingh, where the poet had a lot of memoires.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni attended the function as the chief guest at 3pm with State Minister for Cultural Affairs KM Khalid in the chair.

Visva-Bharati University Vice-Chancellor Professor Bidyut Chakrabarty, chairman of Standing Committee on Religious Affairs Md Hafiz Ruhul Amin Madani and lawmaker Asim Kumar Ukil also attended the function as special guest.

Besides, the birth anniversary of the national poet was celebrated in the poet’s memorable place in Doulatpur in Cumilla, Tewta in Manikganj and Karpasdanga in Chuadanga and Chattogram.

In capital Dhaka, the celebration started with placing of wreaths by the people of all strata at the poet’s grave beside the Dhaka University (DU) central mosque in the morning.

Awami League (AL) leaders and activists paid tributes to National Poet by placing floral wreaths on his grave.

AL joint general secretary Mahbubul Alam Hanif, organising secretary and state minister for shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury, relief and social welfare secretary Sujit Roy Nandi, deputy office secretary Barrister Biplob Barua, Awami Jubo League chairman Mohammad Omar Faruque Chowdhury, Sechchhasebak League president Molla Md Abu Kawsar, Chhatra League president Rezwanul Haq Shobhan, Chhatra League general secretary and DUCSU GS Golam Rabbani were present on the occasion, among others. A doa was offered seeking eternal peace of the soul of the national poet during the time. The Nazrul Institute and the Shilpakala Academy organized programmes marking the day.

On DU premises, teachers, students, officers and employees of the university led by DU Vice Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman went to the grave of the poet and placed wreaths.

Different organizations of the university, including the teachers’ association and residential halls also placed wreaths. Presided over by DU VC, a discussion meeting was held on the national poet’s graveyard premises at 8.30 am.

The birth anniversary of the national poet was also celebrated at educational institutions and district headquarters across the country.

Bangladesh Television, Bangladesh Betar and private television channels aired special programmes and print media brought out special supplements highlighting the birth anniversary of the national poet.

Kazi Nazrul Islam was born on the 11th Joishtha in Bengali calendar year 1306 in Churulia, near Asansol in the Burdwan district of West Bengal.

He was famous for his fiery poem Bidrohi (The Rebel) and his many melodious songs. He was a poet, lyricist, musician, revolutionary and philosopher.

There are 2,400 of his songs, and together, they are known as Nazrul-Geeti or Nazrul Sangit. He composed the songs, which he liked to tune himself. Considering his impressive talent, Rabindranath Tagore dubbed him as Saraswati’s bor-putra (the gifted son of the Goddess of learning).