Kamal hopes for better hajj management this year

DHAKA, May 25, 2019 (BSS) – Finance Minister AHM Mustafa Kamal today hoped that the Bangladeshi Hajj pilgrims would be able to perform hajj this year without any hassle as the government has taken all necessary steps in this regard.

“Earlier, before the Awami League government assumed office in 2009, the hajj management was bad every year, but now there is no problem regarding the hajj management,” he said.

The Finance Minister was addressing the Annual Iftar and Doa Mahfil-2019 of the Hajj Agencies Association of Bangladesh (HAAB) held at the Police Convention Hall in the city’s Ramna.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah, State Minister for Civil Aviation and Tourism M Mahbub Ali and Religious Affairs Ministry Secretary M Anisur Rahman spoke on the occasion as special guests.

Kamal also thanked the Ministries of Religious Affairs and Civil Aviation and Tourism as well as the HAAB for taking all necessary preparations this year so that Bangladeshi pilgrims could perform hajj without any hassle.

He also urged all concerned to give Zakat.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Sheikh Mohammad Abdullah assured HAAB of looking into their problems through discussions.

State Minister for Religious Affairs Mahbub Ali said that Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina had already directed his ministry to see that there is no mismanagement during the hajj time.

Listing various steps of the government to improve the overall hajj management, he said that from this year the Bangladeshi hajj pilgrims would be able to complete their immigration formalities of Saudi Arabia from Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport saving valuable time and energy of the hajj pilgrims.

Chaired by HAAB President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim, the function was moderated by HAAB Secretary General Faruk Ahmad Sardar.

In his welcome address, HAAB President M Shahadat Hossain Taslim said that the HAAB would not give shelter to those agencies which would resort to corruption and injustice to the pilgrims.