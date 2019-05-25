Signal 3 for maritime ports

DHAKA, May 25, 2019 (BSS) – The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar,

Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number

three due to the influence of frequent thunderstorm activity over country.

“Under the influence of frequent thunderstorm activity, squally weather is

likely to affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal

areas of Bangladesh,” a met office warning message said here today.

“Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been

advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three,” it said.

All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to

proceed with caution till further notice.