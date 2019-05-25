Signal 3 for maritime ports

DHAKA, May 25, 2019 (BSS) – The maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar,
Mongla and Payra have been advised to hoist local cautionary signal number
three due to the influence of frequent thunderstorm activity over country.
“Under the influence of frequent thunderstorm activity, squally weather is
likely to affect the maritime ports, the North Bay and adjoining coastal
areas of Bangladesh,” a met office warning message said here today.
“Maritime ports of Chattogram, Cox’s Bazar, Mongla and Payra have been
advised to hoist local cautionary signal number three,” it said.
All fishing boats and trawlers over the North Bay have been advised to
proceed with caution till further notice.