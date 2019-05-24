Surface water conservation must to maintain ecological balance

RAJSHAHI, May 24, 2019 (BSS)- Speakers at a view-sharing meeting here

stressed the need for re-excavation of the derelict water-bodies like ponds

and wetlands for conservation of surface water to maintain ecological balance

in the region.

They said large number of water-bodies have become derelict due to the

adverse impact of climate change posing a serious threat to ecosystem with

living and livelihood condition of the people.

Substantial and sustainable conservation of surface water resources along

with its judicious use can be the vital means of supplementing the government

efforts of successful implementation of Delta Plan 2100.

The observation came in the daylong monthly coordination meeting of Barind

Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA), ever-largest irrigation providing

state-owned entity in the country’s northwest region, held at its conference

hall in the city yesterday afternoon.

Chaired by BMDA Chairman Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury, the meeting was

addressed, among others, by Executive Director Engineer Abdur Rashid,

Secretary Rejaul Islam, Superintending Engineers Shamsul Huda and Jahangir

Alam and Deputy Manager (Agriculture) Rafiqul Islam.

More than 70 engineers and other officials concerned from all 16 districts

under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions were present at the meeting.

Dr Akram Chowdhury said there are a lot of beels and ponds in Barind area

and if those had been re-excavated properly, all the farming lands could have

been brought under irrigation with conserving water round the year.

Expressing his grave concern over the gradually mounting pressure on

groundwater table he called more surface water based irrigation projects in

the region and the high Barind tract in particular.

Dr Chowdhury referred to the excessive use of groundwater for irrigation

purposes leaving impacts on agriculture in the drought-prone area and

mentioned that protecting groundwater resources has become indispensable for

making its agricultural system protected and sustainable to feed the

country’s gradually increasing population.

Improved irrigation method like Alternate Wet and Dry method should be

introduced widely in order to reduce the irrigation demand. Coordinated

efforts from different government and non- government sectors were essential

to fight the vulnerability, he suggested.

Policy level interventions are necessary to achieve sustainability of

groundwater use for achieving the food security in the country, Dr Chowdhury

suggested saying that it is important to take necessary policy to reduce

extraction of groundwater.