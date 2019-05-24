Surface water conservation must to maintain ecological balance

RAJSHAHI, May 24, 2019 (BSS)- Speakers at a view-sharing meeting here
stressed the need for re-excavation of the derelict water-bodies like ponds
and wetlands for conservation of surface water to maintain ecological balance
in the region.
They said large number of water-bodies have become derelict due to the
adverse impact of climate change posing a serious threat to ecosystem with
living and livelihood condition of the people.
Substantial and sustainable conservation of surface water resources along
with its judicious use can be the vital means of supplementing the government
efforts of successful implementation of Delta Plan 2100.
The observation came in the daylong monthly coordination meeting of Barind
Multipurpose Development Authority (BMDA), ever-largest irrigation providing
state-owned entity in the country’s northwest region, held at its conference
hall in the city yesterday afternoon.
Chaired by BMDA Chairman Dr Akram Hossain Chowdhury, the meeting was
addressed, among others, by Executive Director Engineer Abdur Rashid,
Secretary Rejaul Islam, Superintending Engineers Shamsul Huda and Jahangir
Alam and Deputy Manager (Agriculture) Rafiqul Islam.
More than 70 engineers and other officials concerned from all 16 districts
under Rajshahi and Rangpur divisions were present at the meeting.
Dr Akram Chowdhury said there are a lot of beels and ponds in Barind area
and if those had been re-excavated properly, all the farming lands could have
been brought under irrigation with conserving water round the year.
Expressing his grave concern over the gradually mounting pressure on
groundwater table he called more surface water based irrigation projects in
the region and the high Barind tract in particular.
Dr Chowdhury referred to the excessive use of groundwater for irrigation
purposes leaving impacts on agriculture in the drought-prone area and
mentioned that protecting groundwater resources has become indispensable for
making its agricultural system protected and sustainable to feed the
country’s gradually increasing population.
Improved irrigation method like Alternate Wet and Dry method should be
introduced widely in order to reduce the irrigation demand. Coordinated
efforts from different government and non- government sectors were essential
to fight the vulnerability, he suggested.
Policy level interventions are necessary to achieve sustainability of
groundwater use for achieving the food security in the country, Dr Chowdhury
suggested saying that it is important to take necessary policy to reduce
extraction of groundwater.