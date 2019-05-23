BTRC to note users’ complaints thru public hearing June 12

DHAKA, May 23, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) would host the second public hearing to know the experiences and complaints on quality of services directly from the clients of telecom operators.

“The public hearing will be held on June 12 to know the users’ complaints and experiences,” BTRC Senior Assistant Director Md Zakir Hossain Khan told BSS today.

He said the hearing would take place at Institution of Engineers, Bangladesh auditorium where BTRC will host around a few hundred customers through a registration process.

To this end, BTRC has already opened the registration process and users can register on www.btrc.gov.bd/regestration-form till June 3, added Zakir.

BTRC Chairman, commissioners, senior officials and representatives of mobile phone operators will be present at the hearing.

Recently, the commission at a meeting decided to hold the hearing following upward trend of complains from the customers.

Earlier, on 22 November 2016, BTRC had hosted its first ever public hearing on quality of services.

BTRC officials said the public hearing would help improve quality of services of the operators on the basis of customers’ feedback.

The quality of telecom service has been a major issue for long and the regulator is also getting frequent complaints on the complexities and loopholes of different internet packages and call rate offers, they said.

The telecom regulator has received 7,908 complaints from May, 2018 to April, 2019 against different service quality of four mobile operators. However, the regulator said they have already resolved 8,390 complaints.

Customers mostly complained about SIM bar, network issue, quality of service, tariff issues and mobile number portability and so on.