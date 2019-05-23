Nazrul Sangeet maestro Khalid Hossain passes away

DHAKA, May 22, 2019 (BSS) – Ekushey Padak winning Nazrul sangeet singer and researcher Khalid Hossain passed away at 10.15 tonight at the National Institute of Cardiovascular Diseases (NICVD) at Sher-e-Bangla Nagar here.

He was 84.

On May 4, the singer was admitted to NICVD as he was suffering from different complications including heart and lung ailments.

Khalid Hossain worked as a teacher and examiner of Nazrul Sangeet at various universities and institutes including Dhaka University and National University.

The Ekushey Padak winning singer was born in Krishnanagar of West Bengal, India in 1935. He was a member of the Nazrul Notation Authentication Board at the Nazrul Institute. In his long career of six decades, Khalid credited many Nazrul Sangeet albums.

He was awarded with Ekushey Padak in 2000. Besides, he received many awards including Nazrul Academy Padak, Shilpakala Academy Padak and Churulia Padak from West Bengal.

Khalid Hossain served as president of Bangladesh Nazrul Sangeet Sangstha.