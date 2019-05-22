Rain activity likely to increase

DHAKA, May 22, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today
predicted increased rain activity at many places in the country in the next
24 hours ending at 9 am tomorrow.
“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is
likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet
divisions, at a few places over Rajshahi division and at one or two places
over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with the possibility of
increased rain activity”, said a met office bulletin issued this morning.
The day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country because of
the rain, it said.
However, the existing mild heat wave sweeping over Khulna and Dhaka
divisions and the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Chandpur, Fani, Noakhali,
Rangamati and Patuakhali may abate at some places.
The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded 38.0 degrees Celsius at
Jashore in Khulna and today’s minimum temperature 20.4 degrees Celsius at
Netrokona in Mymensingh.
The sun sets at 06:37pm today and rises at 05:13am tomorrow in the
capital.