Rain activity likely to increase

DHAKA, May 22, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Meteorological Department today

predicted increased rain activity at many places in the country in the next

24 hours ending at 9 am tomorrow.

“Rain or thundershowers accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind is

likely to occur at many places over Rangpur, Dhaka, Mymensingh and Sylhet

divisions, at a few places over Rajshahi division and at one or two places

over Khulna, Barishal and Chattogram divisions with the possibility of

increased rain activity”, said a met office bulletin issued this morning.

The day and night temperature may fall slightly over the country because of

the rain, it said.

However, the existing mild heat wave sweeping over Khulna and Dhaka

divisions and the regions of Rajshahi, Pabna, Chandpur, Fani, Noakhali,

Rangamati and Patuakhali may abate at some places.

The highest temperature on Tuesday was recorded 38.0 degrees Celsius at

Jashore in Khulna and today’s minimum temperature 20.4 degrees Celsius at

Netrokona in Mymensingh.

The sun sets at 06:37pm today and rises at 05:13am tomorrow in the

capital.