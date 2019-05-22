Japan’s trade surplus falls sharply as exports drop

TOKYO, May 22, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Japan’s trade surplus dropped by around 90

percent in April, official data showed Wednesday, with exports affected by a

slowdown in China’s economy as it wages a trade war with Washington.

Meanwhile, Japan’s politically sensitive trade surplus with the United

States grew 17.7 percent in April from a year earlier, the data showed, days

before US President Trump arrives on a state visit.

Japan’s overall trade surplus plummeted by 90.3 percent to 60.4 billion

yen ($550 million).

The decrease, sharply lower than market expectations, was chiefly due to

falls in exports of chip-related products to China, the finance ministry data

showed.

But the trade surplus with the United States was up for a second

consecutive month, led by exports of automobiles, chip-making equipment and

aircraft.

The jump in the surplus with the US — to 723.2 billion yen ($6.5 billion)

— follows an almost 10 percent rise in March and a 1.6 percent dip in

February.

The latest figures come ahead of Trump’s visit to Japan this weekend for

meetings with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe. They are expected to focus on issues

including trade.

Trump has frequently complained that Japan has an unfair advantage in

bilateral trade, and is seeking to negotiate a new trade agreement with

Tokyo.

Last week, Trump announced a six-month delay in imposing steep tariffs on

auto imports, seeking to pressure Japan and Europe into bargaining

concessions on trade.

The temporary reprieve, from what would have been a sizable escalation in

Trump’s multi-front trade wars, was welcomed by the global market.

However, some trade experts say it could mean Washington is still trying

to take Tokyo’s cherished auto industry hostage to put pressure on Japan to

open up its agricultural market.

Japan’s trade deficit with China — the thirteenth consecutive monthly

deficit — stood at 318.3 billion yen ($2.9 billion).

With the European Union, Japan’s trade surplus dropped 96.7 percent to 3.4

billion yen ($30 million).