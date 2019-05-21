Media, civil society contributes to flourishing democracy: Speaker

DHAKA, May 21, 2019 (BSS) – Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin
Sharmin Chaudhury today said the media and civil society are playing vital
role for strengthening democracy in the country.
Both media and civil society possess very strong position in the
country… so their contribution is very important for giving democracy an
institutional shape, said Dr Shirin.
The Speaker said this while meeting a delegation led by the Resident
Coordinator of the United Nations in Bangladesh Mia Seppo at her office, said
an official release here today.
During the meeting, the UN Resident coordinator discussed about the human
rights commission and the existing laws of the commission. She said that the
UN bodies and other countries will extend their cooperation for continuation
of democracy and establishing human rights in Bangladesh.
Norwegian ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken, Swedish Ambassador to
Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter, Switzerland Ambassador Ren‚ Holenstein,
British High commissioner to Bangladesh Chatterton Dickson, US Ambassador to
Bangladesh Earl R. Miller, EU First Secretary (Political) Erica Hasznos, UNDP
resident representative Sudipta Mukherjee and high officials of the Jatiya
Sangsad were present, among others, during the meeting.