Media, civil society contributes to flourishing democracy: Speaker

DHAKA, May 21, 2019 (BSS) – Speaker of the Jatiya Sangsad Dr Shirin

Sharmin Chaudhury today said the media and civil society are playing vital

role for strengthening democracy in the country.

Both media and civil society possess very strong position in the

country… so their contribution is very important for giving democracy an

institutional shape, said Dr Shirin.

The Speaker said this while meeting a delegation led by the Resident

Coordinator of the United Nations in Bangladesh Mia Seppo at her office, said

an official release here today.

During the meeting, the UN Resident coordinator discussed about the human

rights commission and the existing laws of the commission. She said that the

UN bodies and other countries will extend their cooperation for continuation

of democracy and establishing human rights in Bangladesh.

Norwegian ambassador to Bangladesh Sidsel Bleken, Swedish Ambassador to

Bangladesh Charlotta Schlyter, Switzerland Ambassador Ren‚ Holenstein,

British High commissioner to Bangladesh Chatterton Dickson, US Ambassador to

Bangladesh Earl R. Miller, EU First Secretary (Political) Erica Hasznos, UNDP

resident representative Sudipta Mukherjee and high officials of the Jatiya

Sangsad were present, among others, during the meeting.