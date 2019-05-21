BJMC force Ctg. Abahani to play 1-1 draw in BPL

DHAKA, May 21, 2019 (BSS)- Team Bangladesh Jute Mills Corporation (BJMC) forced Chittagong Abahani Limited to play a 1-1 goal draw in the Bangladesh Premier League Football held on Tuesday at Shaheed Bhulu Stadium in Noakali.

In the day’s match, Samson put BJMC ahead in the 45th minute while Momodou restored the parity for Chittagong Abahani in the 84th minute of the match.

After the outcome, Chittagong Abahani secured 18 points from 15 matches while bottom-ranked BJMC bagged five points playing the same number of matches.

Wednesday’s matches: Arambagh Sporting Club vs Saif Sporting Club at Rafiq Uddin Bhuiyan Stadium in Mymensingh (4 pm), Brothers Union vs Mohammedan Sporting Club at Bangabandhu National Stadium (BNS at 4 pm) and Rahmatganj Muslim and Friends Society vs Sheikh Jamal Dhanmondi Club (BNS at 7 pm).