Food adulterers are enemies of nation: Nasim

DHAKA, May 20, 2019 (BSS) – Awami League (AL) Presidium Member and spokesperson of 14-party alliance Mohammed Nasim today termed the food adulterers as enemies of the country and nation.

“Those, who pull the country’s people to death by adulterating food, are the enemies of the country as well as the nation. Capital punishment should be executed against them,” he said.

Nasim, also chairman of the parliamentary standing committee on Food Ministry, was addressing an iftar party hosted by Bangladesh Tariqat Federation at the Members’ Club ground in Jatiya Sangsad (JS) here.

The country is forwarding ahead under the leadership of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s daughter Sheikh Hasina, he said, adding that the 14-party alliance is committed to build a terrorism, militancy and narcotic-free country by overcoming any conspiracy.

Chaired by Tariqat Federation Chairman Syed Nazibul Bashar Maizbhandar, the function was addressed, among others, by Dr Shahadat Hossain of Ganatantri Party, General Secretary of Samyabadi Dal Dilip Barua, Gana Azadi League President SK Shikder, Jatiya Party (JP) Presidium Member Ezaz Ahmed Mukta, Ismail Hossain of NAP and Tariqat Federation Secretary General Syed Rezaul Haque.