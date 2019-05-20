JS body for buying paddy directly from farmers

DHAKA, May 20, 2019 (BSS) – The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Food Ministry today suggested procuring paddy directly from the farmers for the sake of them.

The parliamentary watchdog came up with the recommendation at its second meeting at the Jatiya Sangsad (JS) Bhaban with its Chairman Mohammad Nasim in the chair, said a press release.

Committee members Food Minister Sadhan Chandra Majumder, Dhirendra Debnath Shambhu, Md Ayeen Uddin and Ataur Rahman Khan attended the meeting.

The committee recommended for conserving the paddy with transparency and stopping import of rice for the welfare of the country’s farmers.

It also suggested continuing the drive against food-adulteration throughout the year and increasing manpower of Bangladesh Food Safety Authority (BFSA) for strengthening its activities.

The parliamentary watchdog also recommended expanding BFSA activities at district level.

Food secretary and other senior officials concerned were present in the meeting.