Tk 1.04-lakh fined for adulteration in Rangpur

RANGPUR, May 20, 2019 (BSS) – A joint mobile court of Rangpur City

Corporation (RpCC) and Rangpur Metropolitan Police (RpMP) in daylong anti-

adulteration drives on Sunday fined a bakery and for litchi trader Taka 1.04-

lakh in the city.

“Executive Magistrate of the City Corporation Md. Abdul Mannan conducted

the anti- adulteration drives with assistance of Rangpur Metropolitan Police

and officials concerned,” a press release said today.

The court fined Sayeed Bakery Factory at CO Bazaar area in the city Taka

50,000 for production of unhygienic foods amid dirty environment under the

Consumer Rights Protection Act, 2009.

Besides, the mobile court fined the same businesses establishment more Taka

50,000 for illegally marketing polythene sheets.

Later, the mobile court fined four litchi traders Taka 4,000 with Taka

1,000 each for selling of the seasonal fruits illegally on the roads in front

of Rangpur City market in the evening, the release added.

Executive Magistrate Executive Magistrate Mannan told local reporters on

spots that similar anti-adulteration drives would continue in future to

ensure pure foodstuffs for citizens and strict implementation of the Consumer

Rights Protection Act, 2009.