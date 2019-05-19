Generation to generation need nuclear scientist Dr Wazed: Speaker

RANGPUR, May 19, 2019 (BSS) – Jatiya Sangshad Speaker Dr. Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury has said every house needs enlightened person like nuclear scientist with international repute Dr. M A Wazed Miah from generation to generation.

“Being born on the soil of Pirganj in Rangpur, Dr. Wazed Miah, husband of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, has illuminated glow across the world, enlightened himself and elucidated people of the country,” Dr. Shirin said.

She said this at a discussion followed by Iftar and Doa mahfil organised by Pirganj upazila Awami League (AL) on Saturday evening at Government Shah Abdur Rouf College in Pirganj to observe the 10th death anniversary of Dr. Wazed as the chief guest.

The Speaker said Bangladesh is advancing forward successfully on the highway of massive developments under the stronger leadership of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.

In continuation of the process, benefits of development are reaching everywhere at Pirganj upazila and the same should be provided to every house of the country.

“And that is the way to bring economic freedom and establish the prosperous and exploitation-free ‘Sonar Bangla’ as dreamt by Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman,” Dr Shirin added.

A special munajat was offered in the Doa mahfil before Iftar seeking continuous peace and prosperity of the country, its people, nation and Muslim Ummah as a whole.

Earlier, the Speaker placed wreaths at the grave of Dr Wazed Miah in village Laldighee Fatehpur in Pirganj upazila, offered Fateha, ‘Ziayarat’ and special munajat there seeking eternal peace of the departed soul of the nuclear scientist.

She also inaugurated the three-month training course on ICT and driving for members plain land ethnic communities, unemployed male and female youths at Pirganj upazila parishad auditorium in the afternoon as the chief guest.

