Buddha Purnima celebrated in Chattogram

CHATTOGRAM, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – Members of the Buddhist community today celebrated their most sacred festival Buddha Purnima in the city as elsewhere in the district with solemn devotion and enthusiasm.

The festival commemorates three important events- Lord Buddha’s birth, enlightenment or ‘Nirvana’ in Bodh Gaya and ‘Parinirvana’ in Kushinagara of India.

As the name itself suggests, Buddha Purnima is observed on a bright full moon in the Vaisakha month, a time especially suited for introspection, charity and puja.

This day is a thrice blessed day. Gautam Buddha lived and died in about the fifth century before the Christian era. Buddha means “enlightened one” – someone who is completely free from all faults and mental obstructions.

Besides, decorating the monasteries with colorful Buddhist flags, the morning prayers, colorful peace procession of the monks, worship with large offerings, blood donation and religious discussions were the highlights of the day.

In addition to prayers, sermons and non-stop recitations from Buddhist scriptures, the Buddhists also after bath, clad in white clothes offered incense, flowers, candles and fruits to the statue of Lord Buddha.

They spent their entire day listening to discourses on the life and teachings of the Buddha.

The day’s programmes heralded with hoisting of the national and religious flags atop of all monasteries in the dawn and chanting of the sacred verses from the Tripitaka.

In the city, the colorful peace procession under the auspices of Bangladesh Buddhists Association was brought out from city’s Nandankanan Buddhist temple.

Commissioner of Chattogram Metropolitan Police Mahbubur Rahman led the procession, participated by hundreds of monks, devotees irrespective of ages and gender.

In the city, main religious congregations were held at Nandankanon Buddhist temple, Katalganj Nabapandit Vihar, Purnachar International Buddhists Monastery at Devpahar, Mughaltooli Shakkyamuni Shoswan Vihar at Agrabad and Sarbajanin Bouddha Vihar at Momin Road.

To mark the day, local dailies brought out some articles while Bangladesh Betar and Bangladesh Television, Chittagong centers aired special programmes highlighting the importance of the festival.

To mark the occasion, a good number of periodicals of the community like Amitabh, Sombodhi, Krishti, Bodhibarta and Arya published special supplements.

Besides, special prayers seeking continued peace and progress of the nation as well as global peace were also offered in all monasteries.