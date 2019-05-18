Railway Minister urges proper utilisation of public money

PANCHAGARH, May 18, 2019 (BSS) – The railway minister Nurul Islam Sujon today urged the government project implementation organizations to stop wasting public money.

“Work to implement the projects according to the directions of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina. Make them sustainable…Don’t waste the money of the people of the country”, said Sujon while inaugurating the excavation work of the Buri Tista River in Debiganj upazila of Panchagarh district.

Presided over by the Panchagarh deputy commissioner Sabina Yeasmin, chief engineer of Rangpur Water Development Board Jyoti Prakash Ghosh, Additional Police Super Naimul Hasan, Debiganj upazila chairman Abdul Malek Chisti and executive officer Prottoy Hasan also spoke, among others, at the inauguration ceremony.

The excavation work worth Taka 7.14 lakh will be done in the area. Almost 20 kilometer along both side of the river will be excavated.