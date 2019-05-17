Hasan joins CUAA’s iftar party

DHAKA, May 17, 2019 (BSS) – Information Minister Dr Hasan Mahmud today joined an iftar party as the chief guest hosted by Chittagong University Alumni Association (CUAA) at Zaman Tower auditorium in city’s Naya Paltan area here.

Election Commission (EC) Secretary Helal Uddin Ahmed, Former Principal Secretary and Palli Karma Sahayak Foundation (PKSF) Managing Director Md Abdul Karim, Bangladesh Independent Power Producers’ Association (BIPPA) Secretary General Abdul Halim and Dhaka Metropolitan Police (DMP), Wari Division, Deputy Commissioner Farid Uddin Ahmed, among others, joined the iftar party.

A special munajat was offered seeking peace for the country, nation and muslim ummah.