Advance sale of bus tickets starts in city

DHAKA, May 17, 2019 (BSS) – Capital’s bus counters today witnessed a huge rush of ticket-seekers as the private bus operators started sale of advance tickets this morning for home-goers ahead of the Eid-ul-Fitr, one of the greatest religious festivals of Muslims.

Witnesses said long queues were seen at Gabtoli, Technical, Kalyanpur, Sayedabad and Mohakhali bus terminals centering the selling of bus tickets for the people of northern and southern parts of the country.

According to reports poured here from different bus counters, the sale of ticket began in the early morning as home-bound people gathered the bus terminals much earlier.

Eid holidaymakers thronged the capital’s different bus counters including Hanif Paribahan, Shyamoly, S R Paribahan and Al Hamra Paribahan.

Talking to BSS, a leader of Bangladesh Bus-Truck Owners Association said, “Advance tickets are being sold from different counters of Gabtoli, Mazar Road, Kalyanpur, Shamoly, Sayedabad, College Gate and Kalabagan.

Besides, tickets of Agomoni, Nabil, National and Desh Travels are being sold on online. Anyone can avail the ticket browsing “sohoj.com”.

State Minister for Shipping Khalid Mahmud Chowdhury told journalists that no good-carrying vehicles (wagon) would be allowed to ply on the highways before and after seven days of the Eid.

Meanwhile, chairman of Bangladesh Road Transport Corporation (BRTC) Farid Ahmed Bhuiyan told BSS that the BRTC would start selling its tickets for the home-bound people from concerned depots from May 20 while the “Eid Special Service” would start from May 27 and would continue till June 10.

The tickets will be available at the bus depots of Motijheel, Joarshahara, Kalyanpur, Gabtoli, Mohammadpur, Mirpur, Jatrabari, Gazipur and Narayanganj (Fulbaria CBS-2) in the capital, he mentioned.

BRTC chairman said a total of 1,089 buses, including the newly imported 150 vehicles, will be in the fleet of Eid Special Service this year. Of those, 649 buses will run from Dhaka and 390 others from different districts and upazilas across the country.

“Besides, 50 BRTC buses will be kept reserve to tackle any mishap or other unwanted situation,” he added.