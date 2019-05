RIYADH, May 16, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Saudi Arabia has reopened a key oil pipeline after it was shut down by drone attacks claimed by Iran-aligned Yemen rebels, an official said Thursday.

The official from state oil giant Aramco told AFP that the East West Pipeline “is fully operational”.

Yemen’s Huthi rebels had claimed responsibility Tuesday for twin drone strikes on the pipeline from the oil-rich Eastern Province to the Red Sea coast.