BCL announces 301-member full-fledged committee

DHAKA, May 13, 2019 (BSS) – Bangladesh Chhatra League (BCL), the students’ wing of ruling Awami League, today announced its 301-member full-fledged committee one year after it held its last council.

Apart from president and general secretary, the committee includes 61 vice-presidents, 11 joint secretaries, 11 organizing secretaries, 32 different other secretaries, 126 deputy secretaries, 47 assistant secretaries and 11 members.

BCL issued a press release, signed by its President Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and General Secretary Golam Rabbani, here today.

On May 11-12 in 2018, the ruling party’s student’s wing held its last council. On July 31, Rezwanul Haque Chowdhury Shovon and Golam Rabbani made president and general secretary.

Two-member committees of DU and Dhaka north and south units were also announced on that day.