Corrupt individuals must be punished: President

DHAKA, May 13, 2019-(BSS) – President M Abdul Hamid today asked the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) to ensure proper punishment of the corrupt individuals and not to harass any innocent people anyway.

The President gave the directive when a four-member ACC delegation, led by its Chairman Iqbal Mahmood, submitted its Annual Report-2018 to him at Bangabhaban here this afternoon.

He directed the country’s anti-graft watchdog to conduct drive against corruption in education, health and other service sectors, President’s Press Secretary Mohammad Joynal Abedin told BSS.

President Hamid categorically said that corrupt individuals, whoever he or she may be, must be punished.

Stressing the need for fair investigation into corruption cases, he asked the ACC authority to take effective measures for enhancing the capacity of the investigation officers (IOs).

Referring to getting Bangladesh’s status of a developing state, the President said, “Corruption must be removed from the society and the concerned authority will have to take different motivational programmes for the new generation to keep them away from the corrupt practices.”

President Hamid also stressed building awareness campaign and social resistance against corruption at all strata of life,

The anti-graft commission chief apprised the President of the overall activities and outcome of the commission in last one year seeking his (President) supports and directives to gear up the activities of the commission. ACC commissioners A F M Aminul Islam and Dr. Md. Mozammel Haque Khan, ACC secretary Md Dilwar Bakth and secretaries concerned to the President were present.