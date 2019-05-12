Two die in fire in Cox’s bazar

COX’s Bazar, May 12, 2019 (BSS) – A father and his daughter met their tragic end in a fire at city’s Kalatali Lighthouse Para here last night.

The dead persons were identified as Atiqur Rahman, 40, and his step daughter Sadia, 6.

Receiving information fire service rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control.

Station office of Cox’s bazaar fice service Md. Idris said they recovered the bodies from the debris after dousing the fire.

Fire service could not confirm about the cause of the fire, but suspected Atiqur’s rivalry with second husband of his wife.

The room was under lock and key when the fire broke out. Atiqur’s wife Sanwara could survive with two other children by taking shelter in another room. Based on the allegation police arrested a person in connection with the incident.