RCC signs MOU with Power China for multipurpose development

RAJSHAHI, May 12, 2019 (BSS)- Rajshahi City Corporation (RCC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Power China, a Chinese state-owned company, for multipurpose development of Rajshahi City under a master plan.

City Mayor AHM Khairuzzaman Liton and Business Development Manager of Power China Han Kun signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at the city bhaban conference hall here today.

According to the contract, the Power China will formulate a master plan for the northern city focusing on eight major sectors within next three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor Liton said Power China would build a permanent embankment on the bank of Padma River and construct recreational spots.

They would develop the city’s transport system and build elevated expressway, eco-park, metro rail and flyovers. They would also work for expansion of the airport and develop its infrastructure, he added.

With RCC Chief Executive Officer Shawgatul Alam in the chair, the function was attended, among others, by Chief Engineer Ashraful Haque, Power China Company Manager Qiu Qingjun Andrew, RCC Panel Mayor Shariful Islam Babu, Secretary Rejaul Karim and Chief Revenue Officer Shahana Akhter Jahan.