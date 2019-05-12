Mango harvesting begins in Meherpur on May 14

MEHERPUR, May 12, 2019 (BSS) – Mango harvesting is set to begin in Meherpur from May 14 in the current season.

The decision has been taken in a meeting related to mango harvesting held at the conference hall of Deputy Commissioner here today.

Deputy Commissioner Md Ataul Goni and Deputy-director of district office of Department of Agricultural Extension(DAE) Dr Md Aktaruzzaman have fixed the dateline for harvesting mango in the district.

According to the decision of the meeting, the farmers can pluck indigenous varieties from May 14, Khirshapat from May 25, Langra from May 31, Amropaly from July 10, Fazly from June 20 and Ashwina from July 25.