BNP-Jamaat is malignant tumor of the country: Hanif

CHATTOGRAM, May 11, 2019 (BSS) – Acting General Secretary of Bangladesh
Awami league Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP, today said that BNP-Jamaat is malignant
tumor of the country and as long as they survive, the development and
progress of the country will be thwarted.
He urged the countrymen, particularly the pro-liberation forces, to
eliminate these forces through united efforts.
Hanif’s remarks came while addressing the special extended meeting of the
seven organizational districts under Chattogram division at International
Convention Centre here.
Terming Tareque Rahman as a killer, terrorist and corrupt, Hanif said
hatching conspiracy against the country residing in London will not bring any
benefits for them.
“Tareque will be brought back in country for trial of his misdeeds,” he
added.
Referring to the remarks of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakrul Islam
Alamgir over Padma Bridge and Karnaphuli tunnel, Hanif said BNP is always
against the country’s development and it wants to turn the country into a
failed state.
“BNP is always against development and it took the country backward during
their rules,” he said.
Hanif also blasted the regime of the BNP-Jamaat alliance as they killed
people by carrying out arson attacks.
AL presidium member Abdul Matin Khasru, MP, attended the meeting as chief
guest while coordinator of AL Chattogram Division and Deputy Minister for
water resources Enamul Hoque Shamim conducted it.
Information Minister and AL’s publicity and publication secretary Dr Hasan
Mahmud addressed the meeting as special guest.
City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, Deputy Minister for Education and organizing
secretary of AL Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Prime Minister’s special
assistant Barrister Biplop Barua, acting president of Chattogram city AL,
Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, president of Chattogram south district AL Muslem Uddin
Ahmed, Fazle Karim Chowdhury, MP, Shamsul Hoq Chowdhury, MP, M A Latif, MP,
Jafar Ahmed, MP, Washiqua Aysha Khan, MP, south district general secretary
Mofizur Rahman, Chattogram north district AL general secretary M A Salam,
among others, spoke at the meeting.