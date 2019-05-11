BNP-Jamaat is malignant tumor of the country: Hanif

CHATTOGRAM, May 11, 2019 (BSS) – Acting General Secretary of Bangladesh

Awami league Mahbubul Alam Hanif, MP, today said that BNP-Jamaat is malignant

tumor of the country and as long as they survive, the development and

progress of the country will be thwarted.

He urged the countrymen, particularly the pro-liberation forces, to

eliminate these forces through united efforts.

Hanif’s remarks came while addressing the special extended meeting of the

seven organizational districts under Chattogram division at International

Convention Centre here.

Terming Tareque Rahman as a killer, terrorist and corrupt, Hanif said

hatching conspiracy against the country residing in London will not bring any

benefits for them.

“Tareque will be brought back in country for trial of his misdeeds,” he

added.

Referring to the remarks of BNP secretary general Mirza Fakrul Islam

Alamgir over Padma Bridge and Karnaphuli tunnel, Hanif said BNP is always

against the country’s development and it wants to turn the country into a

failed state.

“BNP is always against development and it took the country backward during

their rules,” he said.

Hanif also blasted the regime of the BNP-Jamaat alliance as they killed

people by carrying out arson attacks.

AL presidium member Abdul Matin Khasru, MP, attended the meeting as chief

guest while coordinator of AL Chattogram Division and Deputy Minister for

water resources Enamul Hoque Shamim conducted it.

Information Minister and AL’s publicity and publication secretary Dr Hasan

Mahmud addressed the meeting as special guest.

City Mayor AJM Nasir Uddin, Deputy Minister for Education and organizing

secretary of AL Barrister Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, Prime Minister’s special

assistant Barrister Biplop Barua, acting president of Chattogram city AL,

Mahtab Uddin Ahmed, president of Chattogram south district AL Muslem Uddin

Ahmed, Fazle Karim Chowdhury, MP, Shamsul Hoq Chowdhury, MP, M A Latif, MP,

Jafar Ahmed, MP, Washiqua Aysha Khan, MP, south district general secretary

Mofizur Rahman, Chattogram north district AL general secretary M A Salam,

among others, spoke at the meeting.