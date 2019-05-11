HSC admission process begins tomorrow

DHAKA, May 11, 2019 (BSS) – The admission process to Class-XI for the

students who have passed Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam this year

will begin tomorrow.

“Deputy Minister for Education Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury Nowfel will

inaugurate the admission process at a function at Dhaka Education Board,”

Professor Ziaul Hoque, Chairman of the Board of Intermediate and Secondary

Education, Dhaka told BSS.

According to the admission policy, the enrollment process will be

completed in online and through SMS from Teletalk SIM.

The website address for the online application is —

www.xiclassadmission.gov.bd.

The list of the eligible candidates will be published in three phases on

June 10, 21 and 25.

The class will begin on July 1.

To apply online, a fee of Tk 150 has been fixed. The fee is Tk 120

through SMS.