Heat wave sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi, Khulna may continue

DHAKA, May 10, 2019 (BSS) – The ongoing mild to moderate heat wave

sweeping over Dhaka, Rajshahi and Khulna divisions may continue in the next

24 hours as of 9 am tomorrow, said a met office bulletin issued here this

morning.

Day and night temperature is likely to remain nearly unchanged over the

country, it said.

Rain or thunder showers, accompanied by temporary gusty or squally wind,

is likely to occur at one or two places over Rangpur, Mymensingh and Sylhet

divisions during the period, the bulletin said.

Weather may remain dry with temporary partly cloudy sky elsewhere over the

country.

The highest temperature on Thursday was recorded 39.5 degrees Celsius in

Rajshahi, while today’s minimum temperature is 23.3 degrees Celsius in

Tatulia under Rangpur division.

The sun sets at 6:32 pm today and rises at 5:18 am tomorrow in the

capital.