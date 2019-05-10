US threatens ‘swift and decisive’ response to any Iran attack

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on

Thursday threatened a “swift and decisive” US response to any attack by Iran,

in the latest of a series of escalating statements and actions.

“The regime in Tehran should understand that any attacks by them or their

proxies of any identity against US interests or citizens will be answered

with a swift and decisive US response,” Pompeo said in a statement.

“Our restraint to this point should not be mistaken by Iran for a lack of

resolve,” he said.

The United States has already announced the deployment of an aircraft

carrier strike group and nuclear-capable bombers to the region, saying it had

information of plans for Iranian-backed attacks.

The moves have frightened some European allies as well as President Donald

Trump’s Democratic rivals, who fear the administration is pushing for war

based on hyped-up intelligence.

Pompeo, however said: “We do not seek war.”

“But Iran’s 40 years of killing American soldiers, attacking American

facilities, and taking American hostages is a constant reminder that we must

defend ourselves,” said Pompeo, referencing the 1979 Islamic revolution that

transformed Iran from close US ally to sworn foe.

Iran on Wednesday said it would suspend some commitments under a 2015

nuclear accord rejected by Trump, frustrated that renewed US sanctions have

prevented the country from enjoying the economic fruits of compliance with

the deal.