US threatens ‘swift and decisive’ response to any Iran attack

WASHINGTON, May 10, 2019 (BSS/AFP) – Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on
Thursday threatened a “swift and decisive” US response to any attack by Iran,
in the latest of a series of escalating statements and actions.
“The regime in Tehran should understand that any attacks by them or their
proxies of any identity against US interests or citizens will be answered
with a swift and decisive US response,” Pompeo said in a statement.
“Our restraint to this point should not be mistaken by Iran for a lack of
resolve,” he said.
The United States has already announced the deployment of an aircraft
carrier strike group and nuclear-capable bombers to the region, saying it had
information of plans for Iranian-backed attacks.
The moves have frightened some European allies as well as President Donald
Trump’s Democratic rivals, who fear the administration is pushing for war
based on hyped-up intelligence.
Pompeo, however said: “We do not seek war.”
“But Iran’s 40 years of killing American soldiers, attacking American
facilities, and taking American hostages is a constant reminder that we must
defend ourselves,” said Pompeo, referencing the 1979 Islamic revolution that
transformed Iran from close US ally to sworn foe.
Iran on Wednesday said it would suspend some commitments under a 2015
nuclear accord rejected by Trump, frustrated that renewed US sanctions have
prevented the country from enjoying the economic fruits of compliance with
the deal.